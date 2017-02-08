Shumpert (ankle) will miss the Cavaliers' next two games, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Shumpert suffered a sprained left ankle in Monday's win over the Wizards, and while X-rays returned negative, the Cavs will handle the situation with caution, holding him out Wednesday against Indiana, as well as Thursday versus Oklahoma City. At shootaround Wednesday, Shumpert was spotted without crutches or a walking boot, which would appear to bode well for his status heading into Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets. Expect DeAndre Liggins and Kyle Korver to pick up some extra minutes in Shumpert's place.