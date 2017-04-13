Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Shumpert scores 11 in loss vs. Raptors
Shumpert recorded 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 98-83 loss to the Raptors.
Shumpert surprisingly led the Cavs in scoring with his meager 11 points in the ugly blowout loss, but that will be little consolation for DFS players hoping to milk some cheap value from the athletic swingman's spot start. Luckily he was able to chip in in other areas to help salvage an otherwise mediocre night.
