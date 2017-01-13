Shumpert will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Kings, Sam Amico of FOX Sports Ohio reports.

Shumpert will replace DeAndre Liggins in the starting five in order to allow new acquisition Kyle Korver to see more time alongside LeBron James, but it's not expected that Shumpert will see a substantial increase in playing time as a result. He had already been outpacing Liggins in minutes over each of the last six games. Shumpert's value to the Cavaliers mainly comes on the defensive end, but his utility from a fantasy standpoint is mainly limited to very deep leagues.