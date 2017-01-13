Shumpert will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against Sacramento, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Shumpert will be replacing DeAndre Liggins in the starting lineup, but Shumpert has played more minutes than his fellow shooting guard in each of the last six games anyway. While Shumpert has been up-and-down with his offensive performances this season, he does give the Cavaliers some added offensive firepower in their starting unit. Expect Shumpert to continue to see more time than Liggins with newly-added Kyle Korver continuing to get into the mix as well.