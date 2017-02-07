Shumpert (ankle) had his X-ray results come back negative after Monday's game against the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Shumpert and the Cavaliers, as there seems to be no structural damage to his ankle. He should be considered questionable until further notice for Wednesday's tilt against the Pacers. If he misses time, Kyle Korver and DeAndre Liggins could see an uptick in usage.