Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Buries four three-pointers in comeback win

Smith (hamstring) started at shooting guard and submitted 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in a 119-114 win over the Pacers on Thursday in Game 3 of the series.

Smith picked up a hamstring injury in Game 2 that forced his early departure and kept him questionable heading into Game 3, but he was able to suit up and helped give the Cavs a lift with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love combining to shoot 8-for-29 from the field. The Cavaliers have been waiting patiently for Smith to break out of his season-long shooting slump, and perhaps his solid showing from beyond the arc Thursday will serve as a springboard for him to offer a more consistent impact on the offensive end. He had connected on only 25.6 percent of his three-point attempts in his last seven games heading into Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories