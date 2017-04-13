Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Ice cold in loss vs. Raptors

Smith scored three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt) with four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in a 98-83 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Smith has been putrid from the field over his last four games, shooting just 20.6 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three in that span. Smith's lackluster performance surely disappointed some DFS players hoping to milk production out of the high volume shooter with Cleveland's Big Three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love sitting out to rest before the playoffs.