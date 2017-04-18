Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Leaves Monday's game with hamstring injury

Smith is dealing with a left hamstring injury and won't return to Monday's game against the Pacers, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Smith was seen limping late in the first half and remained in the locker room to start the third quarter before eventually returning to the bench. The Cavaliers have yet to clarify the exact nature or severity of the injury, but another update on his status should be available following the game. The Cavaliers have a few days off before Game 3 against the Pacers on Thursday, so tentatively consider Smith questionable for that contest. Iman Shumpert started the second half in Smith's place and should be in line for a bigger workload after being held out of Game 1 completely.