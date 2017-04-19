Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Questionable for Game 3

Smith (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Smith injured his hamstring during Game 2 on Monday, missing the entire second half of the contest. A subsequent MRI came back negative, so he's been cleared of anything more serious, although he'll still head into Thursday with a questionable designation. Smith was able to go through a full practice Wednesday, which bodes well for his availability moving forward, but a final verdict likely won't be given until after Thursday's morning shootaround once we know how Smith's hamstring responded to the increase in activity. If Smith is ultimately held out, Iman Shumpert and Kyle Korver figure to cover his minutes.