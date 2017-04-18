Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Requires further testing on hamstring

Smith (hamstring) will undergo further testing before his availability for Game 3 against Indiana on Thursday is determined, Allie Clifton of FOX Sports reports.

Smith was relegated to only 18 minutes of action during Monday's Game 2 after he suffered an injury to his left hamstring. The severity and specificity of the injury remains unclear, but Iman Shumpert will likely see the biggest boost in usage if Smith is somehow unable to play in Game 3.