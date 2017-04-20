Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Starting in Game 3
Smith (hamstring) will start at shooting guard in Thursday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.
Smith left Monday's game against Indiana after injuring his left hamstring and it was initially unclear if he'd be able to play on Thursday. After participating in Wednesday's practice session and working out on Thursday it was determined he's healthy enough to play. It isn't anticipated that he'll be at all limited, but look for Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert to see some extra minutes if Smith sees a reduced role.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Testing hamstring at practice•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Requires further testing on hamstring•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Leaves Monday's game with hamstring injury•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Ice cold in loss vs. Raptors•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Rounding into form at right time•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...