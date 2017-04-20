Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Starting in Game 3

Smith (hamstring) will start at shooting guard in Thursday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

Smith left Monday's game against Indiana after injuring his left hamstring and it was initially unclear if he'd be able to play on Thursday. After participating in Wednesday's practice session and working out on Thursday it was determined he's healthy enough to play. It isn't anticipated that he'll be at all limited, but look for Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert to see some extra minutes if Smith sees a reduced role.