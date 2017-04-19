Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Testing hamstring at practice
Smith (hamstring) was seen jogging and going through a shooting workout at Wednesday's practice, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Smith appeared to tweak his left hamstring just before halftime of Monday's Game 2 win over Indiana, and he did not appear in the second half. The 31-year-old looked to be in considerable discomfort while making his way back to the locker room, but the fact that he's active at practice Wednesday has to be viewed as a positive indication. Smith should still be considered questionable in advance of Thursday's Game 4, and if he's ultimately held out, both Iman Shumpert, who didn't play at all in Game 1, and Kyle Korver would stand to benefit. Smith, himself, told reporters that he feels all right and hopes to play Thursday. "I hate sitting out," Smith said.
