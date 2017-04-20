Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play in Game 3

Smith (hamstring) will start at shooting guard in Thursday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Smith exited early in Game 2 on Monday after injuring his left hamstring, and it was initially unclear if he'd be able to play Thursday. However, after Smith participated in Wednesday's practice session and partaking in morning shootaround Thursday, the Cavs were comfortable signing off on his return to action. It's not anticipated that Smith will face any limitations, but if coach Tyronn Lue elects to reduce Smith's role, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert would fall into some extra playing time.