Jones played one minute in a 120-108 win over the Kings on Friday, recording one rebound and no other statistics.

Jones has been an inconsistent member of coach Tyronn Lue's rotation this season, and even though he's appeared in each of the last three games, he's accumulated only nine minutes. With the Cavaliers reasonably healthy on the wing and covering for the extended absence of J.R. Smith (thumb) with the acquisition of Kyle Korver earlier in the week, it's difficult to envision Jones holding a meaningful role off the bench at any point during the second half of the season.