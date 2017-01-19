Cavaliers' James Jones: Will join the starting five Thursday
Jones will start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Suns, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Kevin Love is dealing with a sore back and has been ruled out Thursday, so Jones will enter the starting five in his place. Jones should see a significant boost in minutes, although he'll likely split the added time with Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, which could limit Jones' overall impact on the box score.
