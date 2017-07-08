Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Agrees to one-year deal with Cavaliers

Green has agreed to join the Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.3 million deal, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

Green averaged career lows across the board last season, posting 9.1 points (39.4% from the field), 3.1 boards and 1.2 assists across 22.2 minutes per game. It seems likely that he'll see significantly less playing time with the Cavaliers, who are contenders, than he did with the Magic, who were in a rebuilding phase. As a result, his fantasy value will probably take a significant hit, possibly bordering on irrelevancy.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories