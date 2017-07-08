Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Agrees to one-year deal with Cavaliers

Green has agreed to join the Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.3 million deal, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

Green averaged career lows across the board last season, posting 9.1 points (39.4% from the field), 3.1 boards and 1.2 assists across 22.2 minutes per game. It seems likely that he'll see significantly less playing time with the Cavaliers, who are contenders, than he did with the Magic, who were in a rebuilding phase. As a result, his fantasy value will probably take a significant hit, possibly bordering on irrelevancy.