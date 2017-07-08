Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Agrees to one-year deal with Cavaliers
Green has agreed to join the Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.3 million deal, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.
Green averaged career lows across the board last season, posting 9.1 points (39.4% from the field), 3.1 boards and 1.2 assists across 22.2 minutes per game. It seems likely that he'll see significantly less playing time with the Cavaliers, who are contenders, than he did with the Magic, who were in a rebuilding phase. As a result, his fantasy value will probably take a significant hit, possibly bordering on irrelevancy.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...