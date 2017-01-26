McRae (coach's decision) didn't play in Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Kings.

McRae enjoyed a productive three-game stint as the starting point guard from Dec. 31 through Jan. 4 when Kyrie Irving (hamstring) was sitting out, but the second-year guard has since dropped out of coach Tyronn Lue's rotation. He has failed to play more than seven minutes in any game in more than two weeks, and hasn't seen the floor at all in any of the Cavs' last three contests. McRae will need another injury to Irving in order to gain much relevance in deeper leagues.