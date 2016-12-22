McRae contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in a 113-102 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

With the Cavaliers playing their first game without J.R. Smith, who is out indefinitely with a broken thumb, coach Tyronn Lue provided a glimpse of what his rotation will look like for the foreseeable future. DeAndre Liggins started at shooting guard in place of Smith and played 26 minutes, with Iman Shumpert (29 minutes) and McRae picking up some of the slack behind him. Unlike Liggins and Shumpert, McRae is an offensive-first player who can get hot from downtown in a hurry, so he could get more run in contests where the Cavs are trailing and in need of three-point production in order to get back in games. That's not a predicament the Eastern Conference-leading squad should find themselves in very often, however, so McRae can probably be safely left on the waiver wire in the bulk of fantasy leagues.