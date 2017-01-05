McRae scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with three rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 106-94 loss to the Bulls.

Wednesday marked McRae's second career start as he once again filled in for the injured Kyrie Irving, and he managed to make the most of it, scoring a career-high 21 points. It was his second 20-plus point game in his last three contests, and they both happened to be the only two games McRae recorded over 30 minutes of action. Despite his success, the Tennessee product will probably be returning to the bench soon since Irving appears to be on the mend after participating in the Cavs' morning shootaround on Wednesday.