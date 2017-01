McRae scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 win over the Hornets.

Getting his first career start with Kyrie Irving (hamstring) sidelined, McRae was surprisingly productive, as he focused on his shooting and let LeBron James handle primary distribution duties. Irving may not miss much time with his injury, but if he remains out Monday against the Pelicans, McRae will be a very interesting source of cap relief in DFS.