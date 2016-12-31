McRae will start in place of Kyrie Irving (hamstring) Saturday against the Hornets, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavs will hold Irving out as a precaution Saturday, so McRae will get the nod at point guard. While LeBron James will serve as the Cavs' primary ball-handler when he's on the court, McRae should nonetheless see a significant jump in minutes. Still, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy commodity, particularly with James and Kevin Love likely to shoulder the bulk of the offensive burden.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola