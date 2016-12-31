McRae will start in place of Kyrie Irving (hamstring) Saturday against the Hornets, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavs will hold Irving out as a precaution Saturday, so McRae will get the nod at point guard. While LeBron James will serve as the Cavs' primary ball-handler when he's on the court, McRae should nonetheless see a significant jump in minutes. Still, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy commodity, particularly with James and Kevin Love likely to shoulder the bulk of the offensive burden.