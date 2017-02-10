McRae will start at the shooting guard slot for Thursday's tilt against the Thunder, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

DeAndre Liggins was originally named the starter, but he apparently injured his tooth sometime between the original lineup announcement and tipoff. McRae has only played in five of the Cavaliers' last ten contests, collecting DNPs by coach Lue's hand. In the past five games that he took the floor for, McRae averaged 4.2 points on 53.3 percent shooting across 12.0 minutes per game. He'll likely head back to the bench once Liggins is healthy.