Cavaliers' Jordan McRae: Will start Monday
McRae will start Monday against New Orleans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
McRae will receive his second straight start due to Kyrie Irving (hamstring) suffering from hamstring tightness. During Saturday's 121-109 win against the Hornets, McRae recorded 20 points, four rebounds, and one assist within 31 minutes of play.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan McRae: Scores 20 in Saturday's start•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan McRae: Starting Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan McRae: Enters rotation Wednesday, plays 18 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan McRae: Doesn't see the floor Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan McRae: Enters rotation in second straight game•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan McRae: Goes off for 19 points in 36 minutes Friday•