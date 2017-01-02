McRae will start Monday against New Orleans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

McRae will receive his second straight start due to Kyrie Irving (hamstring) suffering from hamstring tightness. During Saturday's 121-109 win against the Hornets, McRae recorded 20 points, four rebounds, and one assist within 31 minutes of play.

