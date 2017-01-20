Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Hopes to resume physical activity soon

Smith (thumb) has not done any cardio since suffering the injury, but he hopes to start physical activity following his doctor's appointment Friday, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Smith is obviously a long ways away from returning to the floor, as he was initially ruled out for at least 12 weeks, but the fact that he should be cleared to run shortly is at least encouraging for his conditioning. As of now, his timetable remains the same, and in his absence, look for Iman Shumpert, DeAndre Liggins and Kyler Korver to continue sharing shooting guard duties.