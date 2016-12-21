Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: May have suffered broken thumb Tuesday

The Cavaliers fear that Smith suffered a broken right thumb during Tuesday's 114-108 overtime win over the Bucks, ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst report.

Smith, who exited in the first half of the game with the injury, underwent X-rays upon departing, but the results of those scans were inconclusive. He'll be reevaluated Wednesday when the Cavaliers return to Cleveland in advance of the second half of the back-to-back set against the Bucks, but it seems quite likely that Smith could be sidelined for that contest and beyond. After signing a four-year, $57 million contract extension late in training camp, Smith has struggled mightily while also missing six games due to knee and ankle injuries. He's averaging only 8.6 points in 28.9 minutes per game over his 21 appearances while shooting a career-worst 33.9 percent from the field. Those poor numbers had already made him a drop candidate in most formats, and a long-term absence would further dim his outlook.