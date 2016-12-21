Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: MRI comes back inconclusive

Smith had an MRI performed on his thumb following Tuesday's game against the Bucks, but it came back inconclusive, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Smith suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday's game and after receiving an inconclusive reading from an MRI performed following the contest, he's now slated to be reevaluated in Cleveland on Wednesday. We should get a much clearer indication of his availability once further tests are performed, but if he misses time, DeAndre Liggins and Iman Shumpert would likely be in line to see added minutes.