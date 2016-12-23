Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: To undergo thumb surgery Friday

Smith will undergo thumb surgery on Friday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

According to Haynes, the typical recovery timeline for this type of surgery is four-to-six weeks, so Smith is tentatively looking at that for his projected return. DeAndre Liggins started in his place against the Bucks most recently, which was the expected course of action, so look for him to continue to run with the top unit moving forward. Iman Shumpert also saw added time off the bench, so he'll split the additional minutes made available in Smith's absence with Liggins. That said, both players have struggled offensively, so despite the increased roles, may not be the best options if you're looking for a fantasy pick up.