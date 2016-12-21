Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will not return Tuesday with thumb injury
Smith left Tuesday's game against the Bucks with a right thumb injury and will not return, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
DeAndre Liggins started the second half for Smith after he was ruled out, and the team will likely give a more clear update regarding his health status after the game. For now, consider the shooting guard questionable for the second half of the team's back-to-back against Milwaukee on Wednesday.
