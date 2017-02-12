Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Works out Saturday

Smith (thumb) has resumed cardio work Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Smith's doctor's appointment Friday apparently went well, and he was given clearance to resume physical activities. In Smith's absence, Iman Shumpert, Kyle Korver, and DeAndre Liggins are all seeing extended minutes. Smith still likely won't return until late March or early April, but that fact that he's working out again is a great sign for him and the Cavaliers.