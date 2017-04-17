Felder (lower leg) isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report heading into Monday's Game 2 against the Pacers.

Felder was inactive Saturday for Game 1 of the series, and that will likely be the case again for Game 2 even though he's ostensibly healthy. The rookie is fourth in the pecking order at point guard behind Kyrie Irving, Deron Williams and Iman Shumpert, and considering Shumpert failed to get off the bench Saturday, there's little incentive to keep Felder active.