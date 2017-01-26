Felder logged 11 minutes in Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Kings, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-4 FT), two steals and one assist.

After being dropped from the rotation in the last two games, Felder surprisingly saw double-digit minutes in a competitive contest Wednesday, but did little to quiet teammate LeBron James' complaints about the lack of playmakers on the Cavs roster. In addition to the poor mark from the free-throw line, Felder turned the ball over three times and picked up two fouls in the meager allotment of playing time. It doesn't look like the rookie is ready to step into a rotation role yet, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Cavaliers traded for another point guard before the Feb. 23 deadline.