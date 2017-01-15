Felder was recalled from the D-League's Canton Charge on Sunday.

Felder has been a deep reserve for the Cavaliers for much of the season and logged only one minute in Friday's win over the Kings, so the organization assigned him to the D-League on Saturday in order to pick up more playing time. He scored a team-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists over 45 minutes in the Charge's game against the Los Angeles D-Fenders, but those numbers won't prompt coach Tyronn Lue to expand his role now that he's back with the Cavaliers. Felder remains third on the depth chart at point guard behind Kyrie irving and backup Iman Shumpert.