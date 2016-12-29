Felder was recalled from the D-League on Thursday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavs sent the rookie to the D-League on Wednesday, and he suited up for the Canton Charge's matchup against Greensboro, finishing with 33 points. Felder, who has not been a part of Cleveland's regular rotation, could continue to see time in the D-League going forward.

