Cavaliers' Kay Felder: Recalled from D-League
Felder was recalled from the D-League on Thursday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavs sent the rookie to the D-League on Wednesday, and he suited up for the Canton Charge's matchup against Greensboro, finishing with 33 points. Felder, who has not been a part of Cleveland's regular rotation, could continue to see time in the D-League going forward.
