Felder scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 16 minutes during a 119-99 victory against the Nets on Friday.

Felder reached double figures for just the second time this season as the team blew out the Nets. He had only played a combined three minutes over the three previous games, so he could be looking at an increase in playing time with J.R. Smith (thumb) expected to be out for 12-to-14 weeks.