Felder recorded 12 points (6-11 FG), two assists and rebound across 22 minutes in Monday's 90-82 win over the Pelicans.

The diminutive rookie point guard received some additional minutes Monday with Cavs' starting point guard, Kyrie Irving, still out of the lineup with a hamstring injury. Felder has proven to be a capable scorer in limited action, but he possesses little fantasy value even with Irving sitting out.