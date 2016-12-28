Felder was assigned to the D-League's Canton Charge on Wednesday, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It will be the rookie's first D-League assignment of the season, and he's expected to be in uniform for Canton during Wednesday's game against the Greensboro Swarm. It will likely be just a one-game assignment for Felder, who typically hasn't seen a huge role in coach Tyronn Lue's rotation with Iman Shumpert serving as the primary backup at point guard behind starter Kyrie Irving.