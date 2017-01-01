Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Another double-double in Saturday's win
Love scored 28 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds in 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 win over the Hornets.
It's his third straight double-double and 20th of the season in 29 games, as Love continues to put together a campaign reminiscent of his days in Minnesota rather than his first two seasons with Cleveland. In addition to averaging a double-double for the first time since 2013-14, he's also on pace for career highs in three-pointers and steals.
