Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Briefly leaves Cavs bench with knee injury, returns
Love exited Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers after knocking knees and left the Cavs' bench, but returned shortly after, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports. He then returned to the floor and appears no worse for the wear, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.
After a bit of a scare for Cavs fans, it appears the start big man shouldn't be restricted by the issue. It's a situation that may still be worth monitoring over the next few days to assure nothing more arises, but Love's apparently avoided major injury.
