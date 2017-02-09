Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Chance of being rested vs. Thunder

Coach Tyronn Lue is strongly considering resting Kevin Love in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love would be rested for Thursday's primetime game in addition to both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, as the big three would be playing their third road game in four days. Love did recently miss two games with back issues, so the rest could be even more important for him in order to avoid a setback. In the event that Love is held out, look for Channing Frye to get the start at power forward and see a big bump in minutes, as he's played 25 minutes per game in the three he's started this season.