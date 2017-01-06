Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play Friday vs. Nets

Love (illness) will play Friday against the Nets, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavaliers have been hit hard by injuries and illnesses of late, but they should have most of their key players in the fold Friday, as Love will return from a one-game absence and Kyrie Irving (hamstring) is also listed as probable after taking part in shootaround. Love reportedly lost 10 pounds earlier this week following a case of food poisoning, which prompted the Cavs to hold him out of Wednesday's loss to the Bulls. After taking some time off to recover, it looks like the 28-year-old is feeling better, so he'll presumably slot back into the starting lineup and play as many minutes as needed Friday. Given the Nets' standing in the cellar of the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers may be able to ease Love back into action with a less-than-full workload if they're able to put away Brooklyn by the end of the third quarter.