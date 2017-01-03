Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Dealing with food poisoning

Love lost 10 pounds while dealing with food poisoning over the last two days, Cavaliers' radio announcer Fred McLeod reports.

Love still managed to put up a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds during Monday's game against the Pelicans, although he was limited to only 24 minutes in a relatively close game. The Cavaliers should monitor Love over the next couple of days ahead of Wednesday's tipoff against the Bulls to determine if he needs any time off the court.