Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles despite shooting woes
Love posted 17 points (5-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes Friday during a 116-108 win over Brooklyn.
Love had a cold shooting night, perhaps in part due to his recent bout with food poisoning, but recorded a double-double for the fifth straight game. Love is quietly having an All-Star caliber season, averaging an efficient 21.7 points and 11 rebounds per game, and has consistently been one of the most reliable fantasy bigs this season.
