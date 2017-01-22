Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in return from one-game absence

Love (back) returned to the floor and produced 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during a 118-115 overtime loss to the Spurs on Saturday.

Love returned from a one-game absence but struggled with his shot in the loss. His shooting has been a big problem lately, as over his last five games played, he is shooting just 30.3 percent from the field. Love did at least manage to snag his fifth double-double of the new year. He will look to find his shot against the Pelicans on Monday.