Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in return from one-game absence

Love (back) returned to the floor and produced 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during a 118-115 overtime loss to the Spurs on Saturday.

Love returned from a one-game absence but struggled with his shot in the loss. His shooting has been a big problem lately, as over his last five games played, he is shooting just 30.3 percent from the field. Love did at least manage to snag his fifth double-double of the new year. He will look to find his shot against the Pelicans on Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola