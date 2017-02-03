Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expects to play Saturday vs. Knicks

Love indicated his lower-back spasms are "under control" and expects to play Saturday against the Knicks, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Love said two days ago that he hoped to be available for Saturday's game against the Knicks, and after he was a full participant in Friday's practice, it appears he'll be able to do just that. The big man has been sidelined for the past two and a half contests while nursing the injury, opening up one start apiece for Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson at power forward. Assuming Love makes it through morning shootaround Saturday without any unforeseen setbacks, he should take back his spot in the starting five and face no minute restrictions in the nationally-televised primetime contest.