Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Explodes for 39 in win

Love scored 39 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT) with 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 42 minutes in Monday's 140-135 overtime win over the Wizards.

If it wasn't clear from Love's 23 point performance on Saturday that the star forward had fully recovered from the illness and injury that limited his January production then Monday's 39 point explosion left no doubt. His 11 field goals, six threes and 11 free throws were all highs for Love since the start of 2017. Somewhat awkwardly, rumors that Love would be involved in a trade for the Knicks' Carmelo Anthony broke during the broadcast; however, those reports were quickly snuffed out by both Cavs' coach Tyron Lue and LeBron James during post-game interviews. It would be hard to imagine Cleveland having any interest in trading Love if he continues to play as well as he did Monday.