Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Falls ill during Monday's game

Love fell ill during the final minutes of Monday's game against the Pelicans and did not return after playing 24 minutes, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

It's still not clear exactly what Love is dealing with, but his status for Wednesday's game against the Bulls remains in question until light is shed on the situation. He managed to post 12 points and 11 rebounds during Monday's abbreviated performance.

