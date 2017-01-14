Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes 6-of-16 from field, but grabs 18 boards

Love recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in a 120-108 win over the Kings on Friday.

Love continues to rack up the double-doubles with relative ease, with the 18 rebounds he pulled down Friday representing a season high. However, his efficiency has taken a dive in recent contests, as Love has failed to make at least half his shots in any of his last 11 appearances. During that span, Love is shooting an ugly 36.7 percent from the field and an unimpressive 34.1 percent from three-point range.