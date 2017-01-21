Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable

Love (back) went through shootaround but remains questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Cleveland.com reports.

Love was held out of Thursday's win over the Suns with soreness in his lower back, but the absence was believed to be mostly precautionary. All indications are that Love has a strong chance to return to action Saturday, and he worked with the starting group at shootaround. Look for a more definitive update closer to game-time, and if Love is ultimately cleared to play, James Jones would shift back to the bench.