Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Heats up from field in loss

Love registered 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes in a 116-112 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Love's free-throw shooting left a little to be desired, but he was on the mark from the field for the second straight game, a promising development given that he's struggled in that regard for most of January. The Cavaliers have dropped six of their last eight games and aren't getting much production outside of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Love, so expect all three players to continue receiving ample playing time until the team reverts to winning in convincing fashion. Love has topped 36 minutes in each of the last three contests.