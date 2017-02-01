Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hopes to play Friday

Love (back) hopes to return to action Friday against the Knicks, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, but the hope is that with an extra day of rest Thursday he'll be ready to return to action Friday night. The Cavs will handle his status on a day-to-day basis, however, so whether Love plays or not may not be determined until close to tip-off Friday night. Channing Frye will get the start at power forward in Love's place Wednesday.